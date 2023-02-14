news-txt”>

“We have to manage the pressure, we need a lot of calm. There’s still a lot of work to do and there are a number of games that don’t allow us to have distractions, but it’s nice that the team is so attentive and eager to play.” This was stated by Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, on the sidelines of the Andrea Fortunato Award at Coni, commenting on the Scudetto race. “From here on out, precisely because situations will increase that won’t let us rest easy, it will be difficult to remain light-hearted and creative – he added -. Eintracht in the Champions League? They are as strong as we are. We have studied them and it will be a very difficult challenge”. To those who asked him if this Napoli is the strongest team he has coached, he replied: “I have coached great teams and great players. I have no remorse, whatever they like can happen, I will live well. I have dedicated my life to this sport and I will continue to do so. When you do that, it becomes easier to accept future events.” Then he concluded speaking of Kvaratskhelia: “He has this sensitivity in dribbling, in stroking the ball and in carrying those feints from which it is so difficult to defend. Perhaps Salah is one of those who had this quality in the narrow and this finishing so precise. He’s someone who doesn’t feel the pressure.”