Spalletti with Giuntoli, another “betrayal” from Napoli to Juve! Milan, hit by Chelsea

Big news for next season will concern the Juventus. As has been rumored for weeks, Cristiano Giuntoli is a Juventus betrothed, leaving the Napoli with whom he still has a year of contract. With the president Of Lawrence an agreement will be sought to conclude the agreement prematurely. Nevertheless Giuntoli may not be the only one to move from Naples to Turin.

⚪⚫ Spalletti is also in Juventus’ sights

According to the latest transfer market updates, the position of Allegri – especially after the elimination from the Europa League – is seriously at risk. Giuntoli would already be working under cover for a replacement, who surprisingly could arrive from Naples. So far as Luciano Spalletti were to resign from the blue club, the Juventus could make a serious attempt for the coach, thus bringing the pair supporting the Neapolitan championship to the shadow of the Mole. Spalletti could thus be stimulated by a new adventure, moreover the relationship with Giuntoli (unlike the one with De Laurentiis) is excellent.

🔵 Naples, all names for the bench

He doesn’t want to be found unprepared even the Napoli to this double farewell. Of Lawrence he would already be evaluating the various opportunities that the market offers. The role of director could be covered by Peter Accardicurrently at Empoli, o Cyrus Polito del Bari. But also keep an eye on the internal solution with the promotion of Maurice Micheli.

For the bench instead it will probably be Of Lawrence to personally choose the new technician. The president’s wish list predicts Gasperini e Conte, even if their engagement would involve the total modification of the team structure (from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2, ed). To continue on the “Spallettian” philosophy, the names of Italian o Dionysiswhile the track that leads to appears difficult to pass Robert De Zerbi. Watch out for De Laurentiis’ coup de theater: in the past few hours contacts with Volker Struth, agent at Julian Nagelsmannsacked a few months ago by Bayern Munich.

🔴⚫ Milan, Loftus-Cheek can arrive from Chelsea

Even the Milan is quite lively on the transfer market. The intention of Maldini ahead of next season is to enhance the attack, but also the midfield it needs a major graft. The reinforcement would have already been identified in Ruben Loftus-Cheekmidfielder of Chelsea with the contract expiring in 2024. The 27-year-old Englishman is no longer part of the plans of the Blues, who are ready to sell him. The footballer would be thrilled to be able to wear the Rossoneri shirt and would have already given it willingness to transfer.

It remains to find an agreement between the two companies: Chelsea are asking for 25 million euros for the card, but Milan – strong in the will of the player and the contract close to expiry – count on being able to snatch Loftus-Cheek for a price decidedly lower.