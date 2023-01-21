Home Sports Spalletti writes to the Gazzetta: “Allegri, the outstretched hand, I’ll explain…”
Sports

Spalletti writes to the Gazzetta: “Allegri, the outstretched hand, I’ll explain…”

by admin
Spalletti writes to the Gazzetta: “Allegri, the outstretched hand, I’ll explain…”

The coach explains his greeting after Napoli-Juve in two messages: “Neither spectators nor cameras, at that moment it was just me and him…”

In yesterday’s Gazzetta we criticized Luciano Spalletti, we believe with measure, without useless moralism, regarding the blatant and repeated attempt to shake hands with Massimiliano Allegri, at the end of Napoli-Juve (5-1) on Friday 13 January . The Napoli coach is good, one of the best trained technicians in Europe, he deserves the Scudetto. And he doesn’t need to perform folk skits, we added. So Spalletti wrote us two whatsapp replies and explanations. We asked him for permission to publish them in the Gazzetta and he granted it, which is why we thank him: it is right to record his version of events.

See also  Peninsula Morning Post: The Chinese Football Association is obliged to investigate the rumors and continue to restore the truth

You may also like

Australian Open, men: Djokovic and Murray on the...

Down Under, Bettiol close to encore: he’s second,...

The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the 18-man...

Paratici, Tottenham ask for clarification on the suspension

“The principal defends the boys? Absurd. I have...

Inter, Smalling and Scalvini in the sights: the...

Countdown to the CCTV Spring Festival Gala Xu...

Juve penalized, Gentile: ‘Signona usually comes out stronger...

Juve penalized: it’s right to punish the club,...

Montecarlo Rally, wrc, results and standings after day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy