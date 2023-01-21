In yesterday’s Gazzetta we criticized Luciano Spalletti, we believe with measure, without useless moralism, regarding the blatant and repeated attempt to shake hands with Massimiliano Allegri, at the end of Napoli-Juve (5-1) on Friday 13 January . The Napoli coach is good, one of the best trained technicians in Europe, he deserves the Scudetto. And he doesn’t need to perform folk skits, we added. So Spalletti wrote us two whatsapp replies and explanations. We asked him for permission to publish them in the Gazzetta and he granted it, which is why we thank him: it is right to record his version of events.