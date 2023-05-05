Spalletti’s future – Tiscali Sport

In Naples it is already time to design the future. The day after the mathematical conquest of the 2022-23 Scudetto, Neapolitan fans ask themselves what will Luciano Spalletti do. President De Laurentiis has exercised the renewal option unilateral contract with the Tuscan coach until 2024. The operation will be finalized by 31 May. But “ADL” was clear: “This project never stops. This is a starting point. Is it starting again with Spalletti? Yes“.

Spalletti: “He has to talk to me, not you”

An explicit confirmation from the president that Spalletti didn’t like. “De Laurentiis says what’s the rest? I tell the president that he has to tell me, not you. He has to talk to me “, replied the Napoli coach at the press conference after the Scudetto victory in Udine. And the sporting director also spoke on the matter Cristiano Giuntoli. “We haven’t talked about the renewalLuciano Spalletti has given all of himself to this project and the results are visible”, said the sporting director.

“When I arrived the team was empty”

At the moment Aurelio De Laurentiis enjoys the conquest of the third tricolor title of Napoli. “When I arrived I said it would take seven years to get to Europe then another ten to win the Scudetto, but we anticipated the times… Now we need to win it again and win it again. And then we miss the Champions League. When I arrived the team was emptybut he gained more and more conviction – said the blue number one a Sky Sport -. And now thanks also go to the various Cavani, Higuain, Lavezzi and all those who have allowed us to win this Scudetto in recent years”.