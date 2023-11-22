Spalletti’s new national team

Now that we have made it to where we almost didn’t hope, and where Mancini certainly didn’t believe itnow that we have saved Gravina’s cadrega and his sacred loins and that in June we too will be on TV at the European football championships, the Cover Man is this gentleman here, with the shiny bald head and kind eyes. Luciano Spalletti.

We have to say thank you, writes the Journal. And it’s really true. It has to be especially grateful to the president of the FIGC otherwise who knows how he could have avoided resigning this time. But also us who have rediscovered the pleasure of having fun. In just three months the man from Certaldo managed to build a team from a jumble of characters in search of an author, who changed their faces with every match, without knowing what would become of them. He started in Mancini’s wake because he couldn’t do otherwise and in the draw with Macedonia we saw that stuff, outlines of ideas and the fear of being too poor. From Ukraine onwards, from the 2-1 at San Siro, he put his all into it, starting with two fundamental choices, the recovery of Locatellinow forgotten by Mancio and in any case never central to his projects, e the exclusion of Immobile, which instead was almost irreplaceable in the national one. Since then it has become Spalletti’s national team.

Until this gray sky of Leverkusen, where for 60 minutes we tried to win and for the other thirty we fought as our history taught us, to defend our homes and our land, with that spirit there. Destiny gave us a hand because on thatimpact in the area between Cristante and Mudryk, another referee would certainly have awarded the penalty. Even if we go against the grain and the Ukrainian’s piked dive with a spin makes him suspicious, the same one that Gil Manzano must have had, who throughout the match never paid attention to Mudryk’s too plastic flights. The contact, besides being involuntary – which means nothing, we know – was so slight that there was probably no reason to fall.

In any case, Spalletti did it, man of the bench and of the world, who has never left his roots. From the terrace of his house you can see an oak tree, not just any one, but the one planted by his father on the occasion of his birth, because Luciano with those catchy phrases of his that mix blunt philosophy and proverbs, with that way he has of looking for words to make popular wisdom, he never betrayed himself and never left his story behind. He has kind eyes, you see it when he looks at his players from the bench, as if he wanted to caress them, a look of a father, not of a master father. He almost never screams, only when Zaniolo falls and makes a scene instead of chasing the opponent and taking the ball back.

E’ the opposite of Allegri in everything, from the game ideas to the ways of doing things. He is a master, not just on the pitch. After the San Siro match, when Frattesi disputes the stadium whistles against Donnarumma (“Never seen something like that in the national team, an unworthy thing”), he immediately scolds him: “We have a duty to behave like professionals, not like spoiled children. Keep quiet.” We can write one thing without fear of contradiction. Spalletti would never have done like Mancini. He wouldn’t have run away to Arabia, to cover himself with petrodollars. But who knows, maybe it didn’t go well that way.

We’re not sure Mancini would have made it. This is a national team that is significantly weaker than the one that won the European Championship, without the defensive defense, two leaders like Bonucci and Chiellini, without Verratti and the extraordinary Spinazzola of that summer, before the injury, both of whom have now disappeared from the radar . Spalletti he knows he doesn’t have those four or five men with great charisma in his group capable of leading a group, of transforming tension into an irresistible will to win. He only has two champions, capable of inventing different endings, Chiesa and Barella. But for one reason or another, neither of them is a leader. But he managed to give both of them the right awareness.

He has found the defender of tomorrow, Bongiorno, and one only wonders why we only noticed it now, given that the Torino centre-back has been playing at this level for at least two years: he is a boy with a good head and character, who refused a millionaire transfer already closed and packaged, to remain as captain of his favorite team, even if it pays him much less, something that once sometimes happened, but which now has only happened thanks to him. Next to Bongiorno, the one that would suit us better is without a doubt Acerbi, old man with a tough exterior and good will, certainly not a great one, but a reliable one. But in Spalletti’s proactive game, he will obviously need him more Sticks, which performs better from mid-court upwards, just like his predecessor, Bonucci, same ability to play and the same worrying defensive amnesia. To be clear, in the final half hour of yesterday’s match, blocking the back without ever starting again, thank goodness he wasn’t there. On the flanks we have two permanent players, Dimarco and Di Lorenzo, and behind them another very reliable old man, Darmian.

In front of he resolved the Immobile misunderstanding in the only way possible: by leaving him at home. The Lazio striker is an excellent goalscorer, certainly the best we have, but he is a counterattacker who works in the open field and doesn’t play with his back to goal. However, the problem of the center forward remains. Scamacca is someone who in his golden age, from Bonimba to Filippo Inzaghi, no one would have ever even considered for the national team. Much better Raspadori, who has better feet, participates in the action and varies on the wings, even if he is not the striker we are looking for, like the Oshimen of Spalletti’s Napoli. Between now and June there won’t be many more changes, because no new stars are shining on the horizon. These are the men, after having recovered Jorginho and looking for some reliable replacements, plus Zaniolo and Politano than Berardi, who now at 30 is what he is, a good player for Sassuolo, who has never left his mark in the national team. But the truth is that we don’t just have to say thank you to Spalletti. We should try to believe it, like he did, to take us where it’s right. Thanks is said later. Believing it is more difficult.