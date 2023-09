Italy’s football players beat Ukraine 2:1 at home in the qualification for the European Championship and scored their first win under new coach Luciano Spalletti. In Group C, they moved into second place on points ahead of today’s opponent. Belgium beat Estonia 5-0 on their home field, the top scorer of the qualification, Romelu Lukaku, scored twice. In Group F, Austria is also close to advancing, having won 3:1 in Sweden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook