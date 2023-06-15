Spaniards reach Nations League final

DThanks to former Bundesliga pro Joselu, Spain reached the final of the Nations League finals in the Netherlands for the second time after 2021. In Enschede, the Spaniards beat Italy 2-1 (1-1) on Thursday evening.

After Yeremy put the Spaniards ahead in the third minute, ex-Dortmund Ciro Immobile equalized with a hand penalty eight minutes later. However, with two minutes remaining, Joselu clinched Spain’s winner. In the semi-finals two years ago, Spain beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals, but then lost 2-1 to France in the final.

The Spaniards will meet Croatia in the final in Rotterdam on Sunday (8.45 p.m. / RTL and DAZN). The third in the World Cup won a spectacular game 4-2 after extra time against the hosts the Netherlands on Wednesday. Luka Modric and Co. can continue to hope for their first major title. For Italy, on the other hand, only the meaningless game for third place against the Netherlands in Enschede remains on Sunday (3 p.m. / DAZN).

The Spaniards got off to a better start in the FC Twente stadium. Already in the third minute, Yeremy gave the team of new coach Luis de la Fuente the lead after a bad mistake by Italy’s veteran Leonardo Bonucci.

But the joy of the Spaniards, who had to do without the injured Leipzig player Dani Olmo, did not last long. Only eight minutes later, the ex-Dortmunder Immobile equalized with a converted hand penalty. In the middle of the first half, the Italians even briefly celebrated the lead. Davide Frattesi’s goal was disallowed for offside.

After the change of sides, the game flattened out more and more. For Spain, ex-Dortmunder Mikel Merino had the best chance of taking the lead again (48th). On the Italian side, Fratessi failed because of the strongly reacting Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón (65th). Everything looked like extra time, but then Joselu struck.