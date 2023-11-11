Home » Spanish Coach Félix Sánchez Bas Announces Ecuador’s Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Sports

Spanish Coach Félix Sánchez Bas Announces Ecuador’s Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

by admin
Spanish Coach Félix Sánchez Bas Announces Ecuador’s Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Spanish coach Félix Sánchez Bas has announced the 26 players chosen to join the Ecuador team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile. The team maintains the same formation that played the first four rounds of the South American World Cup, with some new additions.

Goalkeeper Javier Burrai, who was naturalized as an Ecuadorian in September 2023, will be joining the team for the first time, replacing Moisés Ramírez who is out of Independiente del Valle due to an injury. Burrai was a standout player in the team’s previous 0-0 draw against Colombia.

The full squad includes goalkeepers Alexander Domínguez, Hernán Galíndez, and Javier Burrai. Defenders include Piero Hincapié, William Pacho, Leonardo Realpe, Félix Torres, José Hurtado, Ángelo Preciado, Jhoanner Chávez, Leonel Quiñónez, and Robert Arboleda. Midfielders include Moses Caicedo, Kendry Paez, Jose Cifuentes, Oscar Zambrano, Alan Franco, Angel Mena, Junior Sornoza, John Yeboah, Joao Ortiz, and Carlos Gruezo. The forward line consists of Kevin Rodríguez, Jordy Caicedo, Enner Valencia, and Jhojan Julio.

La Tri will face Venezuela in Maturín on Thursday for the fifth date of the elimination round before returning to Quito on Tuesday to receive the Chilean team.

See also  LeBron James snatches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA points record

You may also like

Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will...

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hosts 14th Winter Ice...

The lack of accuracy of the legal director...

Tijuana’s Fall and Play In Round Hopes in...

Jonny Evans: Manchester United defender set to miss...

Montpellier – Nice 0:0, Nice footballers have maintained...

Jefferson Intriago Leads Mazatlán to Victory Against Toluca

NBA Live | Second appointment with the In-Season...

Altach player Prietl will be out for a...

Dominican Baseball Legends Day: An Unforgettable Event in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy