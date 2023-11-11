Spanish Coach Félix Sánchez Bas Announces Ecuador’s Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Spanish coach Félix Sánchez Bas has announced the 26 players chosen to join the Ecuador team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile. The team maintains the same formation that played the first four rounds of the South American World Cup, with some new additions.

Goalkeeper Javier Burrai, who was naturalized as an Ecuadorian in September 2023, will be joining the team for the first time, replacing Moisés Ramírez who is out of Independiente del Valle due to an injury. Burrai was a standout player in the team’s previous 0-0 draw against Colombia.

The full squad includes goalkeepers Alexander Domínguez, Hernán Galíndez, and Javier Burrai. Defenders include Piero Hincapié, William Pacho, Leonardo Realpe, Félix Torres, José Hurtado, Ángelo Preciado, Jhoanner Chávez, Leonel Quiñónez, and Robert Arboleda. Midfielders include Moses Caicedo, Kendry Paez, Jose Cifuentes, Oscar Zambrano, Alan Franco, Angel Mena, Junior Sornoza, John Yeboah, Joao Ortiz, and Carlos Gruezo. The forward line consists of Kevin Rodríguez, Jordy Caicedo, Enner Valencia, and Jhojan Julio.

La Tri will face Venezuela in Maturín on Thursday for the fifth date of the elimination round before returning to Quito on Tuesday to receive the Chilean team.

