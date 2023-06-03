Home » Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain at end of the season
Sports

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain at end of the season

by admin
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain at end of the season
Sergio Ramos has made 44 of his 57 PSG appearances this term

Defender Sergio Ramos will leave French champions Paris St-Germain at the end of their Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to PSG,” said Spanish great Ramos on Twitter.

The 37-year-old made 57 appearances for PSG and won two French titles after joining them from Real Madrid in 2021.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.”

Ramos, who has won the World Cup and two European Championships, remains Spain’s most-capped player.

A trophy-laden career at Real also included five La Liga titles and four Champions League winners medals.

And his know-how, alongside serial winner Messi, who joined PSG in the same summer, was seen as essential to helping PSG finally land the Champions League.

However, his first season in the French capital was plagued by injury and although he has contributed more significantly this term, he was unable to prevent the Parisians from being knocked out of European football’s elite club competition in the last 16 for the second consecutive season.

See also  Pesaro, Visconti: "Against Milan we can't afford errors of concentration"

You may also like

goals from Gonzalez, Saponara and Cabral and a...

Bordeaux-Rodez definitively interrupted after the attack on striker...

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’...

Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the...

Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at...

Djokovic won 16 consecutive victories in the French...

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record

Verstappen won both opening F1 practice sessions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy