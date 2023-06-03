Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain at end of the season

Sergio Ramos has made 44 of his 57 PSG appearances this term

Defender Sergio Ramos will leave French champions Paris St-Germain at the end of their Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to PSG,” said Spanish great Ramos on Twitter.

The 37-year-old made 57 appearances for PSG and won two French titles after joining them from Real Madrid in 2021.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.”

Ramos, who has won the World Cup and two European Championships, remains Spain’s most-capped player.

A trophy-laden career at Real also included five La Liga titles and four Champions League winners medals.

And his know-how, alongside serial winner Messi, who joined PSG in the same summer, was seen as essential to helping PSG finally land the Champions League.

However, his first season in the French capital was plagued by injury and although he has contributed more significantly this term, he was unable to prevent the Parisians from being knocked out of European football’s elite club competition in the last 16 for the second consecutive season.