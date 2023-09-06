Spanish football tries to make up for its mistakes

Loading player

Since the end of August, the Spanish Football Federation has had a president ad interim, Pedro Rocha, who will keep his post at least during the ninety-day suspension that FIFA — the body that governs world football — has ordered for its president-elect Luis Rubiales as a sanction for his conduct after his recent World Cup victory of women’s soccer. During the final Rubiales had cheered wildly touching his genitals next to the Queen of Spain and her daughters; then during the awards ceremony he had kissed a player in a non-consensual way, Jennifer Hermoso, who later revealed that she had received pressure from the Football Federation itself to silence the matter.

At first Rubiales had apologized, but then he had refused to present his resignation, as the Spanish government and his own Federation had also asked him, completely denying the seriousness of his conduct and attacking those who had criticized him. Finally, on 26 August, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee intervened, which not only suspended him, but also banned him from contacting Hermoso in any way to avoid further pressure.

Rocha was then named as a temporary replacement, and there were some important developments on Tuesday. During the day the Federation published a statement to apologize “to the world of football and society in general” for the latest events in which it was the protagonist, which have caused “enormous damage to the reputation of football, sport and the whole country”. You subsequently removed Jorge Vilda as coach and technical director of the women’s national team.

While thanking him for winning the World Cup – the first in the history of Spanish women’s football – the Federation wanted to remove Vilda from his position due to his closeness to Rubiales and because in previous years he had been accused of mismanagement, described as “psychologically violent” and held responsible for an unsustainable climate that had caused moments of crisis in the players, and a year ago also the mutiny of fifteen of them, who asked for their resignation.

The response of the Spanish Federation, still chaired by Rubiales, however, had been in defense of Vilda, who therefore remained in office (he had been since 2017). Of the fifteen players who had asked for his resignation, twelve then missed the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Also on Tuesday, the players of the men’s national team they wanted to clarify their position on it. In a statement read at the press conference by the leaders of the team — Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodrigo Hernandez and Marco Asensio — it was written: «We want to return to some issues relating to recent events that have damaged the image of Spanish football. First of all we want to once again express our pride and our sincere congratulations to the women’s national team for winning the world title. However, we also express our solidarity with the players who have seen their success tarnished by the unacceptable behavior of Mr. Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents. Spanish football must be an engine of respect, inspiration, equality and diversity, and must lead by example on and off the pitch.”

