Spanish Goalkeeper Catalina Coll Reflects on 2023 World Cup Triumph and Controversial Kiss Incident

Catalina Coll, the goalkeeper of the Spanish women’s football team, recently spoke out in an interview with BBC Mundo about the team’s safe playing strategy and their triumph in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Coll, who describes herself as a confident individual, not only expresses her confidence on the field but also supports her teammate Jenni Hermoso amidst an unsought controversy.

Hermoso was at the center of attention after receiving a non-consensual kiss from the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, during the championship celebration. Rubiales is currently suspended and under investigation for the incident. Coll fully supports her teammate’s complaint and the entire team has announced that they will not play for the national team until Rubiales steps down.

The incident has sparked a widespread debate about consent, sexism, and abuse of power in Spain and around the world. Rubiales denies kissing Hermoso without her consent, but Coll expresses disappointment that the controversy has overshadowed the team’s success. In an interview with BBC Mundo, Coll discusses the kiss, the team’s victory, and her journey as the starting goalkeeper.

Coll recalls the historic World Cup final against England, stating that the team was always confident of winning. She describes the emotions she felt after the victory and the various receptions and celebrations she has experienced in her hometown of Mallorca. Coll also acknowledges that the controversy surrounding the kiss has been a blow to the team’s achievements but remains optimistic about the future.

During the interview, Coll reflects on the World Cup final, stating that the team always had control over the game, although there were moments of pressure. She also reveals that the quarter-final match against the Netherlands was the most difficult, as the opposition was physically strong and pushed the team to their limits. Despite not starting as the goalkeeper in the beginning, Coll became the starting goalkeeper after a defeat in the first phase against Japan.

At 22 years old, Coll has already achieved a triple crown as a champion in the U17, U19, and now the senior category. She expresses gratitude for the growth of women’s football in Spain and the increased media coverage and interest in the sport. Coll also talks about her disappointment over the focus on the controversy surrounding Rubiales’ kiss, rather than celebrating the team’s victory.

In regard to Rubiales’ actions, Coll states that the team is saddened by the attention it has received and hopes that everything will be resolved successfully. She also addresses the decision made by the team not to return to a call for the Spanish national team until Rubiales steps down.

Overall, Coll’s interview highlights her pride in the team’s triumph, her disappointment in the overshadowing controversy, and her hopes for the future of women’s football in Spain.

