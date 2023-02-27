Max Verstappen won the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix

The Spanish Grand Prix this year will run on a much faster circuit layout, with the final chicane replaced by two high-speed right-hand corners.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’s final sector will revert to a design not used in Formula 1 since 2006.

A chicane was introduced before the final corner in 2007 in an attempt to increase overtaking opportunities.

But the track is notorious for its dreary races and F1 believes the new layout will lead to better racing.

F1 cars have changed significantly since 2006 and a new design philosophy introduced with rule changes last year allows cars to follow more closely through fast corners.

The change will have a significant effect by shortening lap times and increasing average speeds.

The new design replaces a medium-speed right-hander followed by a tight chicane immediately before the final corner, with two corners that are expected to be taken well in excess of 150mph.

The layout has been used by MotoGP since 2018.

To ensure the new corners meet safety requirements, impact-absorbing barriers will be installed at the final two corners.