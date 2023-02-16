According to Reuters, Spanish prosecutors are investigating payments made by FC Barcelona for three years to a company owned by Jose Maria Enríquez Negreira, then vice-president of the arbitration commission, confirming information from As and some Chain BE.
Barça are accused of having paid 1.4 million euros to this company between 2016 and 2018. The La Liga leader explained in a press release that he was aware of the investigation and that the club had “engaged the services of an external consultant” who provided him “technical reports related to professional arbitration”calling it “common practice among professional football clubs”.