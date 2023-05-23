Spanish police arrested four people suspected of hanging Vinício’s mannequin

A mannequin wearing Vinício’s number 20 shirt was hung by the neck from a bridge outside Real’s training center on the day of the Spanish Cup quarter-final match between Real and Atlético. Next to the dummy was a banner reading “Madrid hates Real”, a slogan used by radical groups of Atlético fans.

The police announced today that the four arrested are between the ages of 19 and 24, while three of them belong to the Atlético ultras. The men were identified thanks to footage from security cameras.