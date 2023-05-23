Home » Spanish police arrested four people suspected of hanging Vinício’s mannequin
Sports

Spanish police arrested four people suspected of hanging Vinício’s mannequin

by admin
Spanish police arrested four people suspected of hanging Vinício’s mannequin

A mannequin wearing Vinício’s number 20 shirt was hung by the neck from a bridge outside Real’s training center on the day of the Spanish Cup quarter-final match between Real and Atlético. Next to the dummy was a banner reading “Madrid hates Real”, a slogan used by radical groups of Atlético fans.

The police announced today that the four arrested are between the ages of 19 and 24, while three of them belong to the Atlético ultras. The men were identified thanks to footage from security cameras.

In Sunday’s game in Valencia, Vinícius became the target of racist insults for the umpteenth time this season, and on Twitter on Monday he called the Spanish league and the entire country racist. The 22-year-old attacker was supported by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Paris St. Germain Kylian Mbappé, head of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales or Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

See also  We always think one game at a time

You may also like

Do you know what the right heart rate...

Polleres and Fara are canceled for the Linz...

Derthona, Let’s live the challenge together at Virtus...

Juve in the Champions League if… the combinations

“several hundred thousand spectators” with free access and...

Metro 5 trains with a special livery dedicated...

Naples, policeman attacked with a bar shoots an...

ÖBV aces test in Graz for European Games

NBA, LeBron James and Aaron Gordon come to...

Vinicius case: 4 arrests for mannequin hanged in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy