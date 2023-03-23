SPORT brought together Gavi and Balde in Las Rozas, the two youngest players who are most excited about the new cycle

The Andalusian has earned the charisma of the fans, while the winger has advanced like an arrow to his competitors

They are inseparable. When jumping to the training ground and in the exercises, Gavi and Balde are used to being very close to each other. Since his arrival at the concentration in the first session that they shared exercises from the exercise bike to the rondos, hethe two footballers of Barça They share most of the moments during their stay at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.

They are united by their destination club, FC Barcelona and their age. They are the two youngest footballers of the Red, with 18 years for the Andalusian and 19 for the Barcelonan. Of course, they also have other generation colleagues close by such as Nico Williams or Yeremi Pino20 years old, or even Bryan Gila little older than them at 22.

Their affinity is greater between them due to age, but in reality Gavi and Balde have already earned the respect of the entire group. The veterans, as Real Madrid player Nacho confessed, are amazed at how both have grown in a club as demanding as the Blaugrana. They are indisputable starters with Xavi Hernández and their role will be very similar with Luis de la Fuente.

mass idol

The case of Gavi is especially striking. Pedri has dazzled all of Spanish football, but the Andalusian follows a similar path. To his talent we must add the charisma who has won soon among the fans. In matches played in Spain He has been one of the most applauded players and in the open-door training on Monday in Las Rozas he unleashed madness.

Boys and girls chanted his name with a great shout in Madridone day after a very hot classicbut Gavi has already managed to be a player who transcends beyond the colors he defends with his club.

Gavi and Balde, in their first session with Spain | Pablo Garcia / RFEF

He is a leader on the field due to his character and this hooks perfectly with the fans of La Roja. After the downturn that led to their elimination against Morocco in the round of 16 of the World Cup, the presence and energy of young people like Gavi or Balde They are gasoline for the national team.

His illusion is contagious and on Saturday at La Rosaleda a real party is expected with all the tickets sold out. The World Cup, in reality, was another phase of learning for both. Although the defeat was painful, the tournament helped them grow.

Gavi continued to break records by becoming the youngest player to debut in a World Cup with Spain, at the age of 18 years and 110 days, and the second most recent to score a goal in the entire history of the competition, second only to Pelé.

Follow-up

Curiously, This is the first time that Luis de la Fuente and Gavi have crossed paths since the one from Los Palacios skipped passing through the sub’21 team that the Riojan man directed. Although he did not know him in person, De la Fuente has followed him closely. He has always praised him and he was named MVP of the Spanish Super Cup by vote of the coach after his spectacular final against Real Madrid with a goal and two assists.

Gavi and Balde, upon their arrival in Las Rozas | Pablo Garcia / RFEF

Gavi is a treasure for De la Fuente. The loss of Pedri, another of his favorites, was a hard blow, but the presence of the blaugrana is synonymous with hope since the coach believes that he can mix very well with other footballers whoNow they ask for passage like Rodri, Ceballos or Mikel Merino.Gavi also already has experience with the national team. At the age of 18, he has played 17 games and has scored three goals. He hasn’t missed an international window since He made his debut with Luis Enrique in the UEFA Nations League Final Four in October 2021.

The arrow

Balde, for his part, did have the opportunity to play two games with De la Fuente in the sub’21, just in the window before the World Cup. So, he alternated in the team with the bético and also a youth squad player for La Masia, Juan Miranda. Alejandro went to Qatar, replacing Gayà with whom the starting position is now being disputed.

His projection at Barça has led him to be number one of the Spanish left-backs in a position where there is ‘overbooking’ of level players.

In addition to Gayà or Miranda, Jordi Alba, Álex Moreno, Javi Galán, Cucurella or Angeliño They are some of the left wingers who stand out in Spain and Europe. Bucket has passed them like an arrow and, as De la Fuente himself said, “we have not yet seen the best Bucket”.