Penalties were also needed in the second semi-final: Betis knocked out with two saves by Ter Stegen. The final act on Sunday in Riad

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

As for Valencia-Real Madrid, it took penalties to decide the second semi-finalist of the Spanish Super Cup. On Sunday at 8pm at the King Fahd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Madrid will face Barcelona in yet another Clásico. The Catalans went ahead twice but were always caught up. Ter Stegen saved Juanmi and William Carvalho on penalties, the Bluagrana were infallible.

THE ARRANGEMENTS — Xavi started with De Jong replacing Busquets, putting Kounde back in central defense and Sergi Roberto full-back. In front of Raphinha (right) and Dembélé (left) on either side of Lewandowski, disqualified in La Liga. In Betis Canales retreated next to Guido Rodriguez and Ruibal, former winger, converted to full-back due to the departure of Alex Moreno for the Premier League due to budgetary issues.

STERILE DOMAIN — Long dominion of Barcelona, ​​fixed over 80% of possession, but with surprise: the lethal Lewandowski does not take one. Even four shot attempts missed, incredible stuff for someone like him. And so slowly Betis came out of the cave and started to have chances, also because Barça behind suffers like crazy on set pieces. Guided by that diamond that is Nabil Fekir, Pellegrini’s team came close to scoring with Pezzella creating various dangers, while Barça, despite playing well, did not get anything out of his possession. See also Liga: Valencia-Cádiz 0-1, Alcaraz knocks out Gattuso

SAOT IN ACTION — And when he did, he was stopped by Saot, or semi-automatic offside: in the 23rd minute Raphinha crossed and Pedri stretched out mocking the inaccurate Bravo. There was no protest, but the 29 sensors of the offside machine detected an anomaly: Raphinha’s left toenails were further forward than the last opposing defender. Goal disallowed.

GOALS AND MIRACLES — Barça found the advantage in the 40th minute: the ball was recovered by Pedri in his area, a pass for Dembélé, who was intractable last night, who went away to Ruibal and served Lewandowski. First shot blocked by Luiz Felipe, a favorable rebound and right-footed shot for the 19th goal in 21 games in the Blaugrana shirt. Then Ter Stegen took care of putting Barcelona ahead to rest, decisive on Rodri and miraculous on Luiz Henrique in the same action.

WRONG CHANGE — Pellegrini introduced William Carvalho in the interval, Xavi removed the best, Dembélé, too early. Wrong message, Barça compliant and driven by Fekir, Betis has found a well-deserved equal. Excellent Luiz Henrique in the area, unloading for the Frenchman who burned Ter Stegen, then decisive again on Miranda. Barça only saw themselves in the final when Ansu Fati, who came on for Raphinha, squandered a great assist from Pedri.

SPECTACULAR GOALS — For extra time, Betis lost their lighthouse, Nabil Fekir, replaced by Loren Moron (whom Pellegrini hadn’t considered since 20 August…) and after 127 seconds he was hit again by Ansu Fati’s goal, a diagonal left volley from the edge of the area on a header from the defense. Welcome back. But the show wasn’t over yet: the brilliant Luiz Henrique again served Loren Moron a ball in a complicated position, and the Betis canterano decided to resolve the situation with a backheel that passed Araujo and Ter Stegen, not two any guardians. See also The 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games opened in Yulin, Liu Guozhong announced the opening, Zhao Yide delivered a speech, Xu Xinrong, Zhao Gang and others attended

EXPULDED WATCHED — In the last overtime another back-heel, this time by Ansu Fati, was intercepted by Bravo, and Guardado got two yellow cards for two fouls in midfield, leaving in the 118th minute.

PENALTIES — Willian Jose: Goal. Lewandowski: Goal. Loren Moron: Goal. Kessie: Goal. Juanmi: Saved with left hand. Ansu Fati: Goal. William Carvalho: saved with right hand. Pedri: goal. Ter Stegen decisive, Barça in the final.