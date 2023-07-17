Home » Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon tournament
Sports

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon tournament

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon tournament

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz beat the Serbian Novak Djokovic in five sets (1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4) in the final of the Wimbledon tournament, one of the big four tournaments of the tennis season , the only one played on grass. For Alcaraz it is the first victory at Wimbledon and the second in a Grand Slam tournament (after the US Open in 2022): at 20 he is the third youngest player to win at Wimbledon after Boris Becker and Björn Borg.

Alcaraz is number one in the ATP (International Men’s Tennis Federation) world rankings, but he was not the favorite in this nearly five-hour match: Alcaraz has played only four tournaments in his career on grass, a surface that requires changes to the characteristics of play, while Djokovic came from two victories in the previous 2023 grand slam finals (Australian Open and Roland Garros) and had already won the Wimbledon tournament seven times.

– Read also: Carlos Alcaraz is already the tennis player to beat

