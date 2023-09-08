Home » Spanish women’s soccer players went on strike due to a dispute over salaries in the domestic league
Female soccer players are demanding an increase in the minimum annual salary from the current 16,000 euros (about 390,000 crowns) to 23,000 (about 560,000) with the possibility of further growth to 25,000 (about 609,000) if the league reaches eight million euros in income.

However, the union is willing to increase the minimum wage to 20,000 euros (about 487,000 euros), or 23,000 euros if the league reaches the 8 million euro revenue threshold. In the highest Spanish men’s competition, the guaranteed minimum annual salary is 182 thousand euros (about 4.4 million).

The first affair in Spanish football this summer was sparked by the president of the union, Luis Rubiales, after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermos on the lips during the ceremony after the triumph of the women’s national team at the World Cup.

Rubiales claims it was a consensual kiss, but Hermos denied it and filed a criminal complaint against him. The head of the union was suspended by FIFA, and the Spanish Sports Tribunal also initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

