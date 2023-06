On Wednesday, it announced the departure of national team forward David Tomášek to Swedish Färjestad, but two days later, hockey team Sparta announced a replacement. And more than worthy… Filip Chlapík, another forward of the national team and a participant in the recently concluded World Cup, returns to the Prague club after a season spent in Ambri-Piotta, who at the same time had a valid contract with the Swiss club for the upcoming season. He signed with Sparta for three years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook