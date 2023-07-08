Sparta – Dinamo Zagreb 1:1, Great shot by Peška and the premiere of reinforcements. Sparta tested a possible opponent in the fight for the Champions League

Unlike the week-old 1:2 loss against Jihlava, Sparta started with a large part of the representatives who joined the preparation later. For example, Ladislav Krejčí, Kryštof Daněk or Václav Sejk jumped into the first half. Then Jan Kuchta, Kaan Kairinen and Adam Karabec in the second.

Pešek opened the scoring in the 2nd minute. At the edge of the penalty area, he took over the ball, threw it to his right and beat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovič, a well-known penalty magician from the last World Cup in Qatar, with a beautiful shot. From repeated footage, it was clear that the ball landed exactly in the left corner of the Croatian team’s goal.

For Pešek, it was the first goal since the League of Nations, when he made his mark against Spain in June 2022 in the national team jersey. The short-sized winger subsequently treated his injured knee since August, waiting for the next start until the duel with Jihlava. “I have to be mentally prepared to give 100 percent performance and help the team. I must say that I handle the load very well. I feel the best in my entire career,” he declared enthusiastically at the end of June before traveling to the currently ongoing training camp.

However, Sparta’s leadership did not last long. In the 13th minute, Dinamo penetrated into the penalty area after a quick combination and, according to the referee, Ladislav Krejčí knocked Marko Bulat to the ground in an illegal manner. Zagreb kicked a penalty. Experienced representative Bruno Petkovič faced her and beat Vojtěch Vorl.

Another goal did not fall in the duel. For Sparta, Asger Sørensen and Jan Kuchta, who headed the ball, had great opportunities, who after a great pass behind the defense from Matěj Ryneš, ran alone to the goal from an angle. But with the help of the goalkeeper, the ball ended up just wide.

Veljko Birmančevič presented himself in the red jersey for the first time. He entered the second half with the captain’s armband, coach Brian Priske placed him on the left side of the attacking trio instead of Lukáš Haraslín. Birmančevič cooperated with Kuchta offensively, Adam Karabec joined them on the right side. In the opening act, Václav Sejk was the captain, both certainly with regard to the hefty registration fee.

Sparta did not win even in the second duel of the summer preparations, but a draw with a participant of the last year of the Champions League certainly counts. In addition, both teams can meet each other in a few weeks in the preliminary rounds of the millionaire competition. “When it became clear that Dinamo could be one of our opponents, the thought of changing the opponent crossed my mind. On the other hand, we decided to keep everything, our main goal at the training camp is to play with teams that have great quality and will test us,” said Priske at the press conference on Saturday.

While for Zagreb it was a warm-up before the start of the league, Sparta still has a week to train in Austria. On Tuesday, they will face the Serbian team Čukarički, and on Friday, a general game with Belgian Anderlecht will come. The reigning Czech champion will start the Fortuna League on Sunday, July 23 at home against Olomouc.

Preparation match in Austria AC Sparta Prague – Dinamo Zagreb 1:1 Goals: 2. Pešek – 14. Petkovič (pen.)Sparta in the 1st half: Vorel – Vydra, Panák, Krejčí – Mejdr, Daněk, Sadílek, Pešek – Minčev, Sejk, HaraslínSparta in the 2nd half: Surovčík – Sørensen, Kukučka, Zelený – Wiesner, Kairinen, Laci, Ryneš – Karabec, Kuchta, Birmančević.