Sparta has a certain group in the cups. Who stands in her way to the Champions League?

Happy weekend. Not long after receiving the championship trophy and medals, they received the expected good news from Italy. Thanks to the victory of Inter Milan over Bergamo, the players of Sparta Prague will advance to the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League. The Czech champion thus has a certain at worst participation in the Conference League group. Slavia will start in the 3rd preliminary round of the Europa League and to secure the group they need to defeat at least one of the two opponents. Pilsen and Bohemians 1905 will start in the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League and have to overcome three opponents.

