Photogallery
The referee’s report first states that the behavior of the spectators and the activities of the organizing service are described in the report of the technical delegate of the League Football Association. Then comes the description of the problematic situation concerning the billionaire Křetínský. “During the half-time break, Mr. Daniel Křetínský entered the judges’ booth accompanied by the main organizer. He politely asked for an explanation of two game situations and then left the referee’s booth,” says the arbitrator.
Krétínský probably did not like the recognized goal of Brno and the unrecognized goal of Čvančara.
Czech football dealt with a similar incident in August 2021, when the owner of the North Bohemian club, Miroslav Pelta, visited the referee’s booth at halftime of the Jablonec – Bohemians match.
At that time, referee Klíma entered the following in the minutes of the match. “During the half-time break, Mr. Miroslav Pelta came to the referee’s booth, after which I asked him to leave the referee’s booth immediately. He stayed approx. 15 s. Before his departure, he commented on the progress of the game so far, saying: “We are playing terribly, but you whistle well. I apologize for the coach’s behavior, I will talk to him. Hold on!”
The disciplinarian of the League Football Association subsequently issued a punishment for the mentioned incident. The commission fined the North Bohemian club a fine of 100,000 crowns for breaching the organizer’s duty, Pelta escaped unpunished.
At the time, the referees’ commission responded with a statement mentioning that from the beginning of the 2021 season, it had intensively appealed to all referees in the form of a set of internal measures to eliminate any unofficial contacts between referees and club officials. “Any non-compliance with these internal measures on the part of the referees will be strictly punished by us,” emphasized the commission led by former judge Radek Příhoda. At the same time, with this statement, he called on all officials to observe football standards and also to avoid all unofficial contacts with the referees so that he is not harmed Czech football.