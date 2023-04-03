Photogallery Photo: LFA Minutes of the match Sparta – Brno. Information about Daniel Křetínský’s visit to the judges’ booth in the “Referee’s Report” section. Photo : LFA

The referee’s report first states that the behavior of the spectators and the activities of the organizing service are described in the report of the technical delegate of the League Football Association. Then comes the description of the problematic situation concerning the billionaire Křetínský. “During the half-time break, Mr. Daniel Křetínský entered the judges’ booth accompanied by the main organizer. He politely asked for an explanation of two game situations and then left the referee’s booth,” says the arbitrator.

Krétínský probably did not like the recognized goal of Brno and the unrecognized goal of Čvančara.

Czech football dealt with a similar incident in August 2021, when the owner of the North Bohemian club, Miroslav Pelta, visited the referee’s booth at halftime of the Jablonec – Bohemians match.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law The owner of Sparta Praha, Daniel Křetínský, in an archive photo.Photo : Vlastimil Vacek, The law

At that time, referee Klíma entered the following in the minutes of the match. “During the half-time break, Mr. Miroslav Pelta came to the referee’s booth, after which I asked him to leave the referee’s booth immediately. He stayed approx. 15 s. Before his departure, he commented on the progress of the game so far, saying: “We are playing terribly, but you whistle well. I apologize for the coach’s behavior, I will talk to him. Hold on!”

The disciplinarian of the League Football Association subsequently issued a punishment for the mentioned incident. The commission fined the North Bohemian club a fine of 100,000 crowns for breaching the organizer’s duty, Pelta escaped unpunished.