Sparta again came close to the championship title. It is not decided, football is unpredictable and Letenské’s performance against Bohemians was unwatchable. The players were visibly nervous, they all know how little is missing from the dream of success. The bottom of the table also got really messed up, where Zlín came to life after the win in Pardubice, and the fight for retention will probably be even more dramatic than the fight for the title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook