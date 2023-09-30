Home » Sparta is on the lookout for a hitman, the old fox Koubek knows how to surprise
Not even a week after the derby at Slavia, football Sparta will face Viktoria Plzeň – third overall in the league table, which also has title ambitions. After an embarrassing start to the season, Plzeň got into excellent shape and is also doing well in terms of shooting. Sparta is encouraged by a draw against Slavia, which Haraslín won with a converted penalty at the very end of the match. Letenské go into the match as favorites at odds of 1.66:1. The odds are 5.06:1 for the Victorians to win and 4.11:1 for a draw.

