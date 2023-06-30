Sparta lost at the beginning of the training

Still without representatives, football Sparta completed the first preparatory match before the new season, in which they will strive, among other things, to defend the title. In the training center in Strahov, they lost 1:2 to the second league team Jihlava. In addition to the youngsters and the returnees from the loan, two reinforcements, midfielder Michal Ševčík and goalkeeper Jakub Surovčík, who, with his mistake, significantly contributed to the first conceded goal. Amath Cissé scored for the home side.

