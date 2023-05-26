Home » Sparta – Slavia 1:1, pen. 2:4, Slávistky defeated Sparta on penalties in the final of the cup and defended the double
Sports

Sparta – Slavia 1:1, pen. 2:4, Slávistky defeated Sparta on penalties in the final of the cup and defended the double

by admin
Sparta – Slavia 1:1, pen. 2:4, Slávistky defeated Sparta on penalties in the final of the cup and defended the double

Slávistky lost from the 42nd minute after Anna Dlasková’s goal. In the fifth minute of regulation, substitute striker Tereza Kožárová averted their defeat.

The Spartans Kotrčová and Stibůrková did not prevail in the penalty shootout, on the contrary, four of the five Slavists made no mistakes. Bendová scored the decisive penalty.

Slavia defeated Sparta in the third competitive game in a row after two wins in the league extension group for the title.

Finals of the Czech Women’s Soccer Cup in Vlašim:
Sparta Prague – Slavia Prague 1:1 (1:0), pen. 2:4
Goals: 42. Dlasková – 90.+5 Kožárová. The penalty was converted by: Pochmanová, Vyštejnová – Stackpoleová, Khýrová, Bendová, Bartovičová. The penalty was not converted: Kotrčová, Stiburtková – Fosterová..
See also  "Don't play these games": Eintracht Frankfurt waives Naples tickets

You may also like

Another Giallorossi Mouracolo: curiosities and odds of Seville...

The Pope has a fever, today’s audiences cancelled

Borchashvili gets his first win on the World...

Naples, Thiago Motta among De Laurentiis’ favorites for...

Samp-Sassuolo, thousands of fans march to the stadium...

Valenciennes in the sights of the richest man...

French Open 2023: Emma Raducanu ‘papered over cracks’...

Spartan penalties? They fought until the last minute....

his team does not exist – breaking latest...

Austria plays with Thiem in Schwechat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy