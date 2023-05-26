Sparta – Slavia 1:1, pen. 2:4, Slávistky defeated Sparta on penalties in the final of the cup and defended the double

Slávistky lost from the 42nd minute after Anna Dlasková’s goal. In the fifth minute of regulation, substitute striker Tereza Kožárová averted their defeat.

The Spartans Kotrčová and Stibůrková did not prevail in the penalty shootout, on the contrary, four of the five Slavists made no mistakes. Bendová scored the decisive penalty.

Slavia defeated Sparta in the third competitive game in a row after two wins in the league extension group for the title.