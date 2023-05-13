Sparta – Slavia 3:2, Sparta beat Slavia in the derby and came significantly closer to the title

Lukáš Haraslín opened the scoring of the derby in the 30th minute, another Slovak player Ivan Schranz equalized in the first half. Sparta took the lead back after an hour thanks to Asger Sörensen, substitute Stanislav Tecl equalized in the 85th minute. However, Igoh Ogbu fouled substitute Awer Mabilo in the set-up, and captain Ladislav Krejčí Jr. decided with a converted penalty in the seventh minute of the set-up.

Danish coach Brian Priske’s men defeated Slavia at the fourth attempt for the first time in the season and partially avenged their 0:2 loss in the domestic cup final at the end of May.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Slavia’s goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář reaches in vain for the ball in the derby with Sparta, which ends with Sparta’s opening goal.

Recovered stopper Sörensen returned to Sparta’s lineup, Mejdr replaced Wiesner. Captain Krejčí moved from the position of left stopper to the center of the midfield. After a one-match absence, the Slavist captain Holeš started in the center of defense.

Unfortunately, we conceded first and that was the problem, Ivan Schranz knows.

The third competitive derby at Letná in the last month did not offer any opportunity for a long time. The home team bet on a secure defense, but after half an hour of the game, they prevailed when Haraslín gave goalkeeper Kolář a chance with an exhibition shot from a free kick from outside the box.

The Slovakian representative scored the seventh goal of the league season and brought to mind the derby from September 2021, when he decided Sparta’s victory 1:0 from the same standard situation in the first half. Letenský took the lead for the first time in the fourth competitive derby this season.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Spartan Asger Sörensen celebrates the leading goal against Slavia.

Slavia answered in five minutes. Douděra found Van Buren with a penetrating pass, the Dutch forward scored on the back post and the finishing Schranz surpassed Mejdro in a duel. Slovakian Schranz scored his fifth goal in the top flight and scored in the second league derby in a row.

Right at the end of the second half, the Spartan striker Kuchta fired wide from a turn. In the 52nd minute, after Provod’s drive, Jurečka got to the ball in the box, but goalkeeper Kovář saved his team. On the other side, Sörensen’s cross from almost zero angle ended up on the top of the crossbar.

In the 63rd minute, Letenský took back the lead. After confusion in the penalty area, the ball bounced to Sörensen and the 26-year-old Danish stopper beat Kolář with the help of the stick, who easily touched the ball. He scored his fifth goal in the Czech league.

In the 77th minute, Provod’s point shot was blocked by the goalpost, and Kovář’s shot by substitute Spartan Mabil was blocked again. The guests equalized in the 85th minute after the action of two incoming players from the bench. Ševčík crossed into the box, Tecl surpassed Panák in the fight and headed Kovář. The 32-year-old striker was happy about his eleventh hit in the league year.

In the fourth minute of regulation, Ogbu tripped Mabil in the penalty area and referee Černý, who has refereed all three derbies in the last month, blew the whistle for a penalty. This was transformed by the traditional executor Krejčí Jr., who scored his twelfth goal in the league season. Sparta scored the winning goal from a penalty kick in three of the last four rounds, and it did the same against Pilsen and Liberec. Slavia lost after nine rounds.