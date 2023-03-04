Sparta won the league for the fifth time in a row, and from the third place in the table, they came close to the second Pilsen by a single point. At Slavia Letenští, they lose by one more point, but the Prague rival has Sunday’s match in České Budějovice to spare. Teplice lost for the fifth time out of six spring rounds, and only two points separate them from last place. North Bohemia coach Jiří Jarošík did not have a match against the club he played for, and his position may be in jeopardy.

Danish coach Sparta Priske left only captain Ladislav Krejčí Jr. and Kairinen on the bench after Wednesday’s progress in the domestic cup over Liberec and after the penalty shootout, instead of whom Laci got a chance in the reserve for the first time in the league since the beginning. Teplice made even more changes in the line-up, for the first time since the 12th round, Mucha was catching.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Sparta striker Jan Kuchta is happy about the goal in the Teplice net.Photo : Vlastimil Vacek, The law

The North Bohemians resisted the favorite in the first half of the opening act and could even open the scoring, but Gning headed wide in the 18th minute after escaping. The young man Vachoušek was already on the pitch, who soon replaced the injured Dramé in Teplice’s lineup.

The home team gradually increased the pressure and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Sadílek stretched from the right side after a miss by the opponent, and Kuchta knocked the ball into the empty goal from the small area.

Sörensen then headed wide, and at the end of the 30th minute, the Spartans were already up. After a corner kick, Panák extended the cross to the front post and Čvančara easily got the ball into the net from close range. The home striker scored for the tenth time in the league season and the fourth time in the last three rounds.

In the 35th minute, Gning made the situation even more complicated for the guests, who first received a yellow card from referee Berka for a foul and then, after vehement protests, had to leave the field after a second warning. Sparta could have added a third goal in the powerplay early on, but Haraslín overshot, and shortly before the break, the home team did not kick a penalty after the intervention of the video referee, as the foul on Kuchta occurred before the goal.

After the change of sides, the game continued for only one goal. In the 55th minute, Haraslín was caught by Mucha, but in three minutes the home team was already celebrating. After the corner, the substitute Urbanec headed into the crossbar of his own goal, and the quick Sörensen tapped the ball into the net with his head. The Danish stopper scored for the fourth time in the league season.

Teplický Mucha then saved the guests several times from conceding another goal, but he capitulated again in the 71st minute. Kuchta took a pass from Mabil by getting rid of the opponent and then fired an elusive shot under the crossbar. For the second time in the league year, he scored two goals in one game and improved the scoring table of this year’s top competition to eight goals.

Kuchta then had a chance for his second league hat-trick in his career, but did not take advantage of the opportunity. Instead, the North Bohemians unexpectedly prevailed in a weakened state, when Žák caught Vitík’s gross mistake and substitute Sy scored the first goal in the Czech top flight in the opening set minute. But Letenská didn’t have to be too sorry, Teplice beat Teplice for the sixth time out of the last seven league duels and partly corrected the autumn draw 2:2 against Stínadel. At home in the top competition, they defeated North Bohemia for the fourth time in a row and scored 18 goals.