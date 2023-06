Tuesday fitness tests at FTVS are a traditional prelude. The football players of Sparta Prague will start their summer training with a training session on Wednesday, which, just like a year ago, should be pretty sharp right from the start. The Leten team also already know their opponents at the training camp in Bad Kleinkirchheim. In Austria, they will face Dinamo Zagreb, Serbian team Čukarički and Brussels Anderlecht.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook