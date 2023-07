Football Jablonec may receive interesting reinforcements. Midfielder Filip Souček and all-rounder Matěj Polidar joined the team at the training camp in Italy. Both players received permission from Sparta Prague to prepare for the new season with coach Radoslav Látal’s team. The clubs are discussing their activities in the north of Bohemia. Sparta and Jablonec reported about it on their websites.

