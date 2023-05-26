Home » Spartan penalties? They fought until the last minute. The tailor is a symbol, he should remain, says the expert
Spartan penalties? They fought until the last minute. The tailor is a symbol, he should remain, says the expert

After nine long years, Sparta regained the championship title. The turning point in the season was a successful spring, when the team from Letná began to collect one win after another, and twenty-three-year-old Ladislav Krejčí Jr. became the team’s driving force. In addition, the people of Prague dominated some matches until the very end, which for football expert Jan Rajnoch is a difference compared to previous years. “Even if the matches were not in her favor, she went for the victory. She never gave up,” says the former footballer in the Přímák program.

