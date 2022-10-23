Original title: Spears: Keegan Murray has lifted health safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut tomorrow with the Clippers

Live it, October 22. According to the famous reporter Marc J. Spears, King No. 4 rookie Keegan Murray has lifted the health and safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut in the game against the Clippers tomorrow.

Keegan Murray missed the Kings’ last two preseason games due to triggering health and safety protocols, and he also missed the team’s regular season opener against the Blazers.

Keegan Murray participated in all of the team’s practice today. In a previous interview, he said he was very disappointed to miss the season opener, but he hoped to play against the Clippers.

In the 2022 NBA draft, Keegan Murray was selected by the Kings with the fourth overall pick in the first round and played in 2 preseason games for the Kings, averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and three-point shooting. up to 70%.

On October 23rd, Beijing time, the Kings will face the Clippers.

