Home Sports Spears: Keegan Murray has lifted health safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut with the Clippers tomorrow – yqqlm
Sports

Spears: Keegan Murray has lifted health safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut with the Clippers tomorrow – yqqlm

by admin
Spears: Keegan Murray has lifted health safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut with the Clippers tomorrow – yqqlm

Original title: Spears: Keegan Murray has lifted health safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut tomorrow with the Clippers

Live it, October 22. According to the famous reporter Marc J. Spears, King No. 4 rookie Keegan Murray has lifted the health and safety protocol and is expected to make his career debut in the game against the Clippers tomorrow.

Keegan Murray missed the Kings’ last two preseason games due to triggering health and safety protocols, and he also missed the team’s regular season opener against the Blazers.

Keegan Murray participated in all of the team’s practice today. In a previous interview, he said he was very disappointed to miss the season opener, but he hoped to play against the Clippers.

In the 2022 NBA draft, Keegan Murray was selected by the Kings with the fourth overall pick in the first round and played in 2 preseason games for the Kings, averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and three-point shooting. up to 70%.

On October 23rd, Beijing time, the Kings will face the Clippers.

(Chenchen)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Goblin mode, the beauty of being unpresentable. When sucking becomes a trend

You may also like

Milan v Monza Pioli: ‘De Ketelaere must do...

Haliburton: The responsibility for losing is our first...

Monza, Palladino: “The episodes have condemned us, but...

Wu Qian 15+11 Liao Sanning 14 points, Zhejiang...

Premier League, Chelsea-Manchester United 1-1: goals at Jorginho...

The Nets insider is a perfect transformation!The five...

Volleyball, Super League: Monza-Taranto and Siena-Piacenza

Sbk Argentina, Bautista dominates race 1 and extends...

Futsal, Serie A: Feldi falls in Padua. What...

Volleyball, A-1 women, Monza beats Pinerolo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy