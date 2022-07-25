Original title: Special Comment: The Chinese team track race is not in succession + the field race is suddenly emerging, and there is no successor to the golden generation of race walking?

On July 25, Beijing time, the 2022 World Track and Field Championships came to an end at Hayward Stadium. The Chinese team finally won 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes. From the downturn in sprinting and race walking events to the sudden emergence of Wang Jianan and Feng Bin, will this World Championships become the “mock test” result of the Chinese team before the Paris Olympics?

In the last two Olympic cycles, sprinting has become a new breakthrough in Chinese track and field. In the 2015 Beijing World Championships, the Chinese team led by Zhang Peimeng won the silver medal, becoming the first and only Asian team to reach the podium of the World Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, the Chinese team won a precious bronze medal, and Su Bingtian set an Asian record in the 100-meter semi-final and entered the final, making history one after another.

But after the Tokyo Olympics, Su Bingtian said that he had retired and was “just a teacher at the moment.” In addition, due to the epidemic, the Chinese team was unable to participate in the competition in foreign systems, and the inability to feel the atmosphere of the competition for a long time was not conducive to mobilizing the state of the competition. In this World Championships, Su Bingtian ranked bottom in the 100-meter semi-finals, Ge Manqi ranked 15th in the 100-meter semi-finals, both missed the finals, and the state was very average. In the post-Su Bingtian era, it is worth paying attention to whether the Chinese sprint team led by Xie Zhenye can continue the glory of the two cycles.

