Special Olympics: The German soccer players dream of gold

The Special Olympic World Games in Berlin begin this weekend. It is the largest international multisport event on German soil since the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. A German team is particularly focused on the big triumph.

Natascha Wermelskirchen speaks at the arrival of the “Flame of Hope” from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Et was an honor that she will surely only be granted once in her life. Natascha Wermelskirchen was correspondingly touched when she had completed her memorable part. After lighting the “Flame of Hope”, the flame of the Special Olympics, last Wednesday in the Zappeion Megaron temple in Athens, the goalkeeper of the German national soccer team was the first to walk through the Greek capital with the symbolic torch. 24 hours later she arrived in Berlin with it. “It was the greatest thing I’ve experienced so far, just terrific,” enthused the 28-year-old about her unforgettable short trip.

She and her team are now competing in the 16th Special Summer Olympic World Games, the largest international multi-sport event on German soil since the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. On Saturday evening, the event will be officially opened by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Over eight days, more than 7,000 athletes from 190 countries will compete in 26 disciplines for medals.

The anticipation of their first World Games is now even greater, says Wermelskirchen. “I’m incredibly excited about what I’ll experience at our tournament in Berlin,” says the athlete from Wuppertal, who lives with a mental disability. She has been kicking for ten years. The opportunity to play soccer came as an accompanying recommendation from her employer in Mönchengladbach, the Evangelische Stiftung Hephata, where she works as a garden specialist. She tried all positions and had fun no matter where she played, but she feels most comfortable as a goalkeeper “because that’s what I’m best at”.

With her astounding brilliant saves, she played a decisive part in winning the German Workshop Championships last year. This success also guaranteed the selection of the entire Hephata team for the national team, including coach Sarah Splinter. Since February, the women have been getting in the mood for the highlight of the year. What are you planning to do? “We play to win, what else?” says the keeper confidently.

Special Olympics: data, facts, background

The competitions take place in and around the capital and are broadcast on free TV. 20,000 volunteers will be in action.

Athletes only compete in homogeneous performance groups. The classification is based on reported best performances. As a result, all athletes can start with very different levels of ability, and people with a much larger range of performance are therefore able to take part in the competitions. The rule of maximum performance is linked to the oath of the active: “I want to win, but if I can’t win, I want to do my best bravely.” The appreciation of participation is also visible at the awards ceremony. In addition to the awarding of gold, silver and bronze medals, all active participants in the respective competition are honored.

The Games are officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and are the only organization allowed to use the Olympics designation. The movement started in the 1960s on the initiative of Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The sister of US politicians John F., Robert F. and Edward Kennedy was an activist for people with disabilities.

At that time she experienced how people with a mental disability were excluded from social life. Because of a disability, her sister Rosemarie could not learn and practice various sports like the other siblings, whereupon she opened a summer camp in her garden in June 1963, which she called Camp Shriver. There, children and young people with intellectual disabilities were able to develop their skills through play and sporting activities.

Five years later she organized the first Special Olympics in Chicago. This resulted in a global movement with summer and winter games that are now held every four years at different times.