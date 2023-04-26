Special stamps at Deutsche Post: Para-Motive “For Sport”

Btokens still have a meaning. Even if messages, invitations and invoices are sent from the sender to the recipient predominantly by e-mail and download, their physical appearance still lends weight to a message.

Beyond the content, the choice of brand is a message. It’s not just collectors who are interested in the fifty or so special stamps that the Ministry of Finance issues for Swiss Post every year. Outstanding among them is the series “For sport”. It has been published since 1968, and whoever buys it supports athletes with a surcharge of a few cents via the German Sports Aid Foundation.

After fistball or surfing, now the revolution

The 2019 series, which was dedicated to unforgettable quotes, remains spectacular: TV reporters created legends with “And Halla laughs”, with “Fly, Albatross, fly” and with “Wo ist Behle?”. The only thing missing was: “Name your newborn Waldemar!”

Sports aid and sports stamps were originally invented for the preparation of the 1972 Munich Summer Games. While the series’ revenues have long since dropped from millions into the six-figure range, the ministry and the post office have opened up their little works of art to non-Olympic sports. Pictures of surfing, softball and baseball, wakeboarding, fistball and skydiving have traveled the world on letters and parcels in recent years.

And now the revolution: All three brands of the 2023 series are dedicated to Paralympic disciplines. Designer Thomas Serres created dynamic images of a wheelchair basketball player, a sprinter with a prosthetic leg, and a seated alpine skier. They illustrate the rise of disabled sports into mainstream society and the growing importance of the Paralympic Games.

Sticking these stamps on ensures that Swiss Post not only transports letters and parcels, but also sportsmanship and the spirit of inclusion. Anyone who knows that many Olympic bases are not open to para-sportsmen and women also knows that there is an invitation associated with these brands.