HDL Nardò trips Tramec Cento thanks to a superlative performance by Russ Smith.

100-85 the final in favor of the hosts, the Louisville product ends with 32 points and 4 assists, well supported by Poletti (21+7 rebounds) and Donda (12+6 rebounds).

For Cento, the performances of Marks (24 points, 3/6 from three) and Zilli (17+6 rebounds and 7 fouls suffered) are not enough.