Spectators become line judges in labor against Meppen

Spectators become line judges in labor against Meppen

JAnnis Jäschke from the SG Nieder-Roden usually whistles football matches in the Hessen Oberliga. The 21-year-old was last seen on Friday in the game between leaders Eintracht Frankfurt II and 1. FC Erlensee (2-0), Jäschke showed three yellow cards. On Saturday, the young man actually just wanted to watch how SV Wehen Wiesbaden (SVWW) can underpin his promotion ambitions in the third division against bottom team SV Meppen.

But then came the 21st minute of the game. Assistant referee Marius Schlüwe twisted his ankle when he tried to dodge the ball. The 26-year-old suffered an ankle injury and, after a break in treatment, had to be carried out of the stadium on a stretcher to applause from the crowd.

Since there is no fourth official in the referee team in the third division who could have replaced the injured assistant, both teams were initially sent to the dressing room. A brief consultation followed and finally the inquiry via stadium loudspeakers as to whether by any chance a referee with the necessary license was present among the 3,926 spectators in the Brita Arena.

Meppen wins in Wiesbaden

Jannis Jäschke didn’t think twice, got in touch and took on the role of referee Felix Bickel’s (Hannover) assistant on the line. If no one had been found – and if no referee had been able to travel at short notice – the game would have been abandoned. But that’s how it went after an interruption of just 25 minutes and the score was 1-0 after a goal by Ivan Prtajin (14th minute) for SVWW.

