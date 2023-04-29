Spectators jump in as linesmen: Wiesbaden messes up against Meppen and experiences a long break

Status: 04/29/2023 4:30 p.m

SV Wehen Wiesbaden slipped up in the fight for promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga and surprisingly lost to Meppen at the bottom despite being in the lead. The memorable game had to be interrupted for a long time.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden stumbled in the promotion race in the third division. On Saturday, the Hessians lost their home game against bottom of the table SV Meppen 1:2 (1:1). Ivan Prtajin (14th minute) gave the home side the lead, but Meppen turned the game around with goals from Marvin Pourié (25th) and Willi Evseev (84th).

After the last 1:1 in the league in Duisburg and the end of the state cup against regional league team TSV Steinbach Haiger, Wehen Wiesbaden showed nerves again and conceded the first defeat in six league games. SVWW striker Benedict Hollerbach said after the home defeat five games before the end: “Losing against the bottom of the table shouldn’t happen to us. It was an absolute disaster.”

The favored hosts (last 16 points from 6 league games) made three changes in the starting line-up compared to last week: Ahmet Gürleyen, Sebastian Mrowca and Prtajin started in place of Florian Carstens and John Iredale and the suspended Brooklyn Ezeh.

Prtajin reports back successfully

And Prtajin reported back successfully. The Croatian goalscorer used his freedom in the penalty area, headed the lead (14th) and marked his 13th goal of the season. The game was then interrupted after 20 minutes. A linesman had twisted his foot on the cover of the irrigation system and fell. He had to be carried off the field.

Since there is no fourth official on the touchline in the Third Division, the search for a replacement linesman began. The stadium announcer even made an announcement and asked that a spectator who might have the appropriate referee’s license come forward.

Spectators jump in as linesmen

After about half an hour, the game continued after Oberliga referee Jannis Jäschke from Offenbach reported from the auditorium.

After the restart, the Emsländer surprisingly equalized. Goalscorer Marvin Pourié didn’t hit the ball with his shot, but the ball landed in the net (25′). In the second half, the hosts increasingly took control of the game with their second best offense in the league and pushed for victory – but without success. In the end they even conceded the late 1:2 through substitute Evseev. For Meppen it was the first away win of the season.

In the table, the SVWW slipped from second to third place and still has 63 points on the account. Leader Elversberg also made a mistake at Borussia Dortmund II, lost 2-0 and moved up to 67 points in the table. Dynamo Dresden, who drew 1-1 at new second-placed SC Freiburg II, is fourth (60 points). Wehen Wiesbaden has to compete with the pursuers in Dresden next Saturday.