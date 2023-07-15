Speculation Rises as Lionel Messi’s Potential Copa Libertadores Debut Looms

Title: Lionel Messi’s Potential Participation in Copa Libertadores Sparks Excitement in the Soccer World

Publication Date: July 15, 2023

Intrigue and speculation surround soccer superstar Lionel Messi as he contemplates wearing the Inter Miami shirt. While fans eagerly await his decision, recent developments suggest that Concacaf clubs might soon be granted access to the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament.

Discussions about the inclusion of Mexican or MLS clubs in South America’s most renowned competition have been ongoing for some time. However, a recent tweet by Alejandro Domínguez, the president of Conmebol, has sparked excitement and curiosity within the soccer community. In the enigmatic tweet, accompanied by a video of Domínguez dancing, he teases a revelation for football lovers that will be unveiled on Monday.

Following this intriguing announcement, speculations arose, particularly emphasizing the potential for Messi to participate in the Copa Libertadores with Inter Miami. Journalist Nicolás Castillo revealed that an agreement had been reached between Conmebol and Concacaf, allowing clubs from the latter confederation to compete in the Copa Libertadores as early as next year. Similar information had been previously disclosed by journalist Matías Bustos Milla, who indicated that the invitation for North and Central American clubs might commence in 2025.

As the anticipation builds, soccer enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement from Alejandro Domínguez on Monday. The declaration will confirm whether or not Concacaf clubs will have the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming Copa Libertadores edition.

The soccer world is abuzz with excitement as the sport’s governing bodies explore new avenues to enhance the Copa Libertadores and potentially witness the legendary Lionel Messi grace its hallowed fields. Fans across the globe eagerly wait to see their favorite players represent their clubs in this highly competitive tournament.