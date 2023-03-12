The Austrian ski racer Tamara Tippler becomes a mother. The Styrian will therefore end the season early and will not compete in the World Cup finals in Soldeu (Andorra). “The current situation also came as a surprise to me and I realize that I no longer have the necessary willingness to take risks, which has always distinguished me to compete in races at the highest level,” explained the 31-year-old in an ÖSV broadcast.

It is simply difficult or no longer possible for them to ignore everything in the current phase and drive at full risk. “The motivation and passion for skiing is still very high, and I would like to see what the future of skiing will bring. But now another wonderful task is waiting for me, which I look forward to with great joy.”

Tippler is qualified for the final in the downhill. That winter she twice made it into the top ten in the World Cup, finishing fifth in the Super-G at St. Anton and sixth in the downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo.