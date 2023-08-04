Speed ​​canoeist Martin Fuksa has the 53rd Czech title

0
In the kayak, Josef Dostál confirmed his role as the clear favorite in the Olympic kilometer, Anežka Paloudová, Martina Malíková and double kayak Daniel Havel, Jakub Špicar also finished to win in the Elbe arena. The championship will last until Sunday.
Czech Championship in speed canoeing in Račice (Litoměřice): 1000 m: Men: K1: 1. Dostál (Dukla Praha) 3:30.937.C1: 1. M. Fuksa (Dukla Praha) 3:43.899. Women: C1: 1. Malíková (USK Prague) 4:49.574.500 m: Men: K2: 1. Havel, Špicar (Dukla Prague) 1:29.048. Women: K1: 1. Paloudová (USK Prague) 1:51.308.
See also The best joint result, the wish remains. One day I want to stand on the steps with my brother, says Fuksa