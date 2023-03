After the triple victory in the second Super-G and the success of Cornelia Hütter in the first Super-G, Austria’s speed ladies finally put the discussions about a crisis behind them in Kvitfjell. “Now there will probably be no more talk of a crisis,” judged the second Stephanie Venier. Winner Nina Ortlieb was anyway: “It always came from outside, the crisis was only presented from the outside.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook