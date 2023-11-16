Speed Skating World Cup Beijing: Gao Tingyu’s Return to the “Ice Ribbon”

The Speed Skating World Cup Beijing Station is set to kick off, marking the return of Chinese athlete Gao Tingyu to international competition.

Gao Tingyu, the Beijing Winter Olympics champion, will be making his comeback at the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup Beijing competition at the National Speed Skating Arena (Ice Ribbon) on November 17. This will be Gao’s first international game since his victorious performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics, where he set an Olympic record and clinched the championship in the men’s 500-meter speed skating final with a time of 34.32 seconds.

Following his Olympic triumph, Gao took a long break from competition but started restorative training in May after 15 months of not training or participating in any domestic or foreign competitions. His efforts paid off when he won the men’s 500-meter final at the China Cup Speed Skating Elite League Harbin Station on November 11, securing his spot at the Beijing Station World Cup.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Speed Skating World Cup Beijing Station, Gao Tingyu expressed his determination to perform at a high level despite not being in his best condition. “I am looking forward to testing the results of the past few months of training in the game and showing a good mental outlook at the same time,” he said. With the Milan Winter Olympics still more than two years away, Gao aims to maintain his best condition for the highly anticipated event.

Speed skating enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Gao Tingyu’s return to the “Ice Ribbon,” where he secured his championship victory at the Beijing Winter Olympics. His comeback adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming competition as he seeks to showcase his skills and set the stage for future success at the Winter Olympics.