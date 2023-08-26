Spencer Strider Makes History with 15th Win of the Season as the Atlanta Braves Defeat the San Francisco Giants 5-1

Braves’ Spencer Strider Throws Three-Hit Gem, Becomes First Pitcher to Reach 15 Wins

SAN FRANCISCO — In a dominant display of pitching prowess, Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves became the first pitcher this season to reach 15 wins in the majors. Strider held the San Francisco Giants to just three hits over seven stellar innings, leading the Braves to a commanding 5-1 victory on Friday.

The Braves, currently the best team in Major League Baseball with a record of 83-44, continued their winning ways with their eighth victory in 10 games. Michael Harris II played a key role in the win, contributing three hits and three runs batted in.

Meanwhile, the Giants continue to struggle, losing 13 of their last 18 games. With their latest defeat, they now find themselves one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card playoff spot in the National League.

The showdown between Strider and Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb, both contenders for the NL Cy Young Trophy, did not disappoint. Strider, who had previously thrown a one-hitter against the Giants just a week ago, delivered another dominant performance. He struck out nine batters, increasing his season total to 236, the highest in the majors. Strider also extended his scoreless streak to an impressive 20 innings before Joc Pederson broke it with a triple in the seventh inning, ultimately scoring on JD Davis’s groundout.

To close out the game, relievers Joe Jimenez and Raisel Iglesias each retired three batters, contributing to the Braves’ solid six-hit performance on the mound.

In terms of offensive contributions for the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. went 1-for-4 with a run scored, while Orlando Arcia went 0-for-3. Marcell Ozuna had one hit and one RBI in his two at-bats, while Eddie Rosario was unable to find success at the plate, going 0-for-4.

On the Giants’ side, Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores both struggled, going hitless in four at-bats each. However, Luis Matos managed to salvage a hit in three plate appearances.

With Strider’s remarkable performance, the Braves continue to solidify their position as a force to be reckoned with in the MLB. Though the Giants face a tough battle for a wild-card playoff spot, they have struggled as of late and will need to regroup quickly to secure their postseason aspirations.

