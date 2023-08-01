Spending, Wenger’s supervision and controversial jerseys. It’s a breakthrough season for Arsenal

Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar, Thierry Henry and now Wenger. The statues of legends around the Emirates Stadium are increasing. “It’s a huge honor. The club did something special for Arsén, which he fully deserves. Thanks to the statue, he gets recognition and can be part of the club forever. I am very grateful to have been able to play at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger was in charge. He chose me as one of his players, he chose me as his captain. That’s something I’ll never forget,” says current coach Mikel Arteta.

Wenger managed the London outfit between 1996 and 2018 and won three titles with him. In 2004, he also won the English league without a single defeat, but since then the Gunners have been waiting for the title in the domestic competition. The closest they were in the last season, they led for a long time. But in the end, Manchester City footballers were better, which was most evident in the matches between them. However, the second place is the best result since 2016.

The French coach was also at the last participation in the Champions League. In the 2016/17 season, Arsenal saw off Bayern Munich from the millionaire competition, destroying the Londoners in the round of 16 with a total score of 10:2. Since then, at most the European League, in the year 2021/2022 even nothing. The time has come for a change, getting rid of overpaid players who often appeared on the field as if they were just finishing their careers. The time has come for predatory youth, in the past season, together with Southampton, Arsenal had the youngest squad in the Premier League (average 24.5 years).

In the summer, it was even time to splurge, Arsenal spent the most money on reinforcements of all English teams so far. Midfielder Declan Rice arrived from West Ham for 116 million euros, Kai Havertz from Chelsea for 75 million euros, and 40 million euros went to Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber. While the first two named are 24 years old, Timber is still two years younger.

“We have to reckon with Manchester City who want to win the title, after the departure of Ilkay Gündogan, Kyle Walker or Riyad Mahriz, it can be really difficult for them. Arsenal feel a chance, although City’s bench is very strong and Declan Rice, for example, will have to get used to a new way of playing. At Arsenal, the players move much faster with the ball than he was used to at West Ham,” estimates Paul Merson, who played almost 400 competitive games for the Gunners in the 1980s and 1990s.

All in all, Arsenal have spent 231.6 million euros so far, reporting income only from the sale of Granit Xhaka to Leverkusen (15 million) and Pablo Mari to Monza (4.9 million). Gunners fans weren’t used to something like this until the season before last, and everyone is curious to see how the huge investment will turn out over time. What is certain is that Arsenal needs to improve and expand the team, because it was the anxiety of the staff at the end of the season that was one of the reasons why the title was finally taken by the Cityzens.

Foto: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Arsenal’s footballers cruised to a comfortable 5-0 win in the exhibition against a selection of overseas Major League Soccer stars, with Jorginho and Kai Havertz in the foreground.

Into the new year also with new jerseys. While the home and third sets did not cause any great emotions, the away set caused a huge uproar among the fans. The phosphor yellow jersey with black stripes and dots made it into almost all the polls for the worst thing that clubs across Europe presented.

It is hard to say how Wenger himself views the new identity, who will be present as a special guest at a large number of home matches. Not yet. It was he who predicted a great future for Artet.

“Towards the end of my playing career, I started talking to Arsene about wanting to get into coaching and management myself. He said he was counting on it. The first year I came to Arsenal, he told me that one day I would be a manager. I didn’t think about it at the time. This is just one example of Wenger’s sense of talent and vision. I learned so many things from him. If I had to choose one, it would probably be how loyal he was and how much he defended the club, the players and football in general,” describes Arteta.

Arsenal will enter the new year already on August 6, when the Super Cup awaits them against Manchester City. A week later, the Premier League starts, the Gunners host Nottingham in the opening round. They then travel to Crystal Palace and welcome Fulham at home in the third round.