The provision that the people of Bergamo (and the Italians) were waiting for had already been written. But it remained closed in a drawer. It was found by the investigators of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office on January 14, 2021during an operation of acquisitions and searches at the Ministry of Health and at the ISS as part of the investigation into the management of pandemic. At the Ministry there was a draft decree, inside a folder that referred to 4 March 2020, which indicated that the municipalities of They raise Lombard e Nembro they had to be added to the list of 11 towns (10 in the Lodi area plus Vo ‘Euganeo) where the red zone already existed.

But finally, that seemed to be the decisive week. However, something was missing, which in that visit to Rome in January 2021 immediately struck the investigators: at the bottom of the draft provision was the signature of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, not that of the premier Giuseppe Conte.

An empty field, the summary of what happened in those days: the government was split on the issue, the minister had decided to follow without ifs and buts the indications of the Technical-Scientific Committee of March 3, which suggested closing the two countries. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, stalled and would do so until the decision of the night between 6 and 7 March: no specific red zone for Nembro and Alzano but bans extended to Lombardy.

Indiscretions have been chasing around the Conte line since those days, starting from alleged pressure received from the industrial and productive world, also through majority parliamentarians. Some well-known entrepreneurs have also been interviewed by those who investigate. But nothing ever came out clean. However, there are now the conclusions of the prosecutor's office on politicians: Conte is being investigated for missing the red zone, Speranza is not. The minister is accused of failing to apply the Pandemic Plan, the protocol that every country should activate at the request of the WHO.

Certainly the acquisitions of documents in Rome in January 2021 were a watershed of the investigation. Until that moment the dispute on the red zone seemed to hang in the balance. In June of the previous year, therefore about three months after the most difficult period, the assistant prosecutor and then regent of Bergamo Maria Cristina Rota, with other substitutes and her staff, had entered Palazzo Chigi precisely to listen to Conte’s version of the bans that never took place in Nembro and Alzano.