Marco Speronello a hundred times. The tennis player born in 1991 from Montebelluna won the 2000 Sports Center Christmas Tournament at the Acquavita di Padova, gaining his 100th victory in an open, a regional record and a number that is a rarity in Italy. Tommaso Dal Santo from Vicenza was defeated in the New Year’s Eve final: Speronello, under the Bassano Tennis Society, took home the first set 6-1, the second set was tighter where he prevailed with determination and won 7- 5. It is the pinnacle of an atypical career for a tennis player: the Montebelluna native showed a marked talent with a racket in his hand from an early age, in the youth categories he made a big voice by winning an ITF Men’s Circuit and an under 18 grade 4 title, always in pairs. Then, at 23, the decision to abandon the pro circuit to devote himself to teaching and open tournaments. Speronello has decided to live life at 360° between work and other passions, such as heavy metal, and has “relegated” tennis to a hobby. But with the racket in hand he becomes a force of nature and a guarantee of success that has led him to win 100 open tournaments.

Speronello, what is the meaning of this number for you?

«It’s a goal I wanted to reach, now I’m finding out how much the national record is: usually tennis players don’t take it into account but I also want to achieve this record. Sure someone has won more than 100 times but that’s probably not a recent achievement. Reaching 100 victories in open tournaments isn’t for everyone, I’m happy, it was a goal I had set myself for years and I always told myself that, once I reached it, I would celebrate it with a big party. So some expectation had been created for some time, and we are pleased to have arrived there. I’ve never been a full-time tennis player but out of passion because I’ve always worked – now I’m a teacher at the Sporting Life Center in Breda di Piave – it’s one more reason for me to appreciate the moment».

Quote 100 victories is the crowning achievement of a career or could he have done more? How to play in the ATP circuit...

«At the national level, you can’t do better, it’s the maximum that can be achieved. The tournaments I participate in are semi-professional, they have nothing to do with the ATP ranking. I could have continued with professionalism, but it was a choice I wasn’t very convinced of and not easy to cultivate, both economically and in terms of life. Because of the decisions I’ve made, I’ve achieved good results. If someone asked me if I would have liked to be in the top 200 of the ATP, I’d say yes, but I would have had to change a lot. One of the reasons is that I frequent the world of tennis for work but I don’t feel very “involved”: I play matches because I enjoy it but it has never been my priority and has never occupied my entire life. I have many other passions and I like doing many things, I don’t live on bread and tennis».

It might be hard to choose, but out of 100 victories which one was the most exciting?

«The most beautiful of all was the one at the 2015 Italian championships in Bologna. I remember a draw with 256 players, practically all the best of the second category were there, the tournament lasted more than a week and in the final I won against an opponent I had always lost against (Stefano Galvani, ndr). It was a nice tour de force, from Saturday to the following Sunday, and that victory was the turning point in my career, it gave me more conviction because before I was winning but I wasn’t so constant, after that I started to have that consistency which allowed me to win many tournaments during the year while not giving 100%. From there it got better and better, without jumping through hoops since I just wanted to have fun: in 2019, for example, I won 17 out of 24 tournaments, in 2022 17 out of 20. These are numbers that can be done in a good year, but with continuity is not simple».