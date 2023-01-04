The Atalanta coach sees the glass half full after the 2-2 draw with Spezia: “Luckily Pasalic thought about it in the final”

Test of Atalanta’s character. Down by two goals in La Spezia, the Gasperini band lights up in the final and in the last quarter of an hour, driven by goals from Hojlund and Pasalic, catches the draw in extremis. The point with which the Nerazzurri opens 2023 thus puts an end to the streak of defeats (against Napoli, Lecce and Inter) with which the Goddess had closed last year. “The spirit of those who believed in it showed – explained Gian Piero Gasperini, coach of the Dea, in the post-match press conference -. We drew with suffering but that’s right. The loss would not have mirrored the performance. I’m satisfied even if there were some heavy mistakes. The opponent’s goal that always arrives at the start is penalizing, then we had the opportunity to straighten out the match and instead we finished the first half 2-0 up for Spezia, a score that didn’t reflect the match played up to that point. Some things are preventing us from turning the games around, but fortunately Pasalic took care of it in the end”.

What went — Analyzing the first half, Gasp explained that “everything worked for me, except for the goal. We occupied the field well, the doubling of Spezia (Nzola on the counterattack) saw us fragile, but we conceded very little and attacked with quality. He pulled a lot but badly. So also in the second half. Overall the action has always been well prepared”. A thought then for the substitute Pasalic, author of the 2-2. “Mario has a presence in the area that few of us have. In the first half we attacked for a long time and dangerous situations arose from the left. Sometimes it’s hard to start with Pasalic as an attacker, because he has the characteristics of a midfielder, but when he dominates himself and plays in the opponent’s area, he’s one of the most decisive”. On the injured, Gasperini explained that “Zapata (who left the field after half an hour) has a severe bruise on his knee. He’s sick and we hope it’s just that ”. And will the injured Demiral be there on Monday evening at Dall’Ara against Bologna? “I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow – Gasperini replied -. Tomorrow we will have a friendly to test some players. I don’t know if Demiral will be available. He did his first training on Monday and he has to get in condition ”. See also Lazio-Atalanta 0-0: Zaccagni's post in the second half

Speak Pasalic — With today’s goal, Pasalic entered the Top 10 of Atalanta’s all-time top scorers in Serie A (35 goals). “We always complicate matches with our mistakes – the Croatian told Dazn. In the interval we said we could turn it around. We are happy with the draw for how it started, even if we aimed to win”. Author of 6 goals in 5 matches against Spezia, Pasalic explained that “we often go behind, perhaps due to lack of concentration, but in the end we manage to overturn and in the past we have also won many times. It’s something we need to work on. My goals? I always play, both from the start and coming on from the bench. There are no problems. Third place in the World Cup in Qatar is the past, now I’m focused only on Atalanta. We play to give our best. Let’s take it one race at a time and then we’ll see where we are.”

