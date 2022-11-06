Spezia touches again the feat against Milan. Gotti’s team played a courageous match at San Siro, they also manage to find an equal goal and stay well inside the game, before giving up a few minutes from a point that would have been very precious. The technician comments on the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sport.

Understandable the bitterness for a result vanished a few minutes from the final whistle. A goal that came in the most complicated moment of Milan. A feat by Giroud thwarted Maldini’s goal. “We go away without points, exactly like against Fiorentina which had a similar trend. And in my opinion Spezia had earned something more. After two blows like that, you feel bad, then with Pioli I am never too lucky I lost three times in the final. However the coach has to read what the team did, the spirit put on the pitch, the courage, the determination, the attitude and the ideas. “.

PROGRESS

—

However, Spezia liked it and showed progress in game quality and match management, considering the stage and the value of the opponent. “For sure, the ranking is getting bigger but our championship is made up of other matches. If Spezia creates the right conditions and takes the field with a precise identity, the future can take a different turn.” Maldini chapter. Good choice. And certainly not forced by situations. “When I coach Maldini I don’t think about the boy’s father, he doesn’t affect me. Daniel, apart from the surname he bears, has important technical and physical qualities. I have to accompany him in building his future. I had in mind to let him play, but I didn’t. I said because I didn’t want to charge him. There are emotional aspects in every match, the next one is against Udinese and I have feelings too, but when you go out on the pitch everyone gives their best for their shirt. “