Home Sports Spezia, Gotti’s exemption is official: Semplici will take his place
Sports

Spezia, Gotti’s exemption is official: Semplici will take his place

by admin
Spezia, Gotti’s exemption is official: Semplici will take his place

The adventure of Luca Gotti at the helm of La Spezia. In fact, the Ligurian company has decided to dismiss the coach who in the last 5 games has collected only 4 points, seeing the gap from the third last place decrease to just two points. The decision was made official after Gotti had directed the first training sessions of the week that will end Sunday at 18 in the match against Juventus at the Peak. The team has now been entrusted to his deputy Lorieri, who could go on the bench against the bianconeri, but the agreement with Leonardo Simple who is the number one candidate for replacement

See also  Futsal, Naples returns to +6. Volano San Giuseppe and Avellino

You may also like

Matt Brase: It’s a tough defeat. We didn’t...

Terrorism, USA: Saif al-Adel is the new head...

Bruges Benfica 0-2: video, gol e highlights

Snooker Welsh Open: Ding Junhui travels in the...

Premier League: defeated Arsenal, Manchester City win 3-1...

in his place the deputy Lorieri-breaking latest news

2023 Genesis Invitational odds, Tiger Woods lines, best...

Helicopter crashes in US, killing six

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) after the victory at...

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City: Gunners boss Mikel Arteta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy